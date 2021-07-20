Dr. Ian Smith Files Complaint On ‘The Doctors’ With Claims Of Racial Discrimination & Sexual Harassment

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A work environment that includes racial discrimination of any kind should never be tolerated, especially when your job is being broadcasted in front of millions of Americans on a daily basis.

For famed physician Dr. Ian Smith, he’s claims that nightmare was his reality while hosting the hit CBS show, The Doctors, and is now filing an “unlawful discrimination” complaint against ViacomCBS and Dr. Phil’s Stage 29 Productions after he was fired for trying to make change.

Deadline was able to grab a copy of the complaint, which Dr. Ian’s claims specifically that African Americans hosts were on fewer shows than white hosts, were paid less than white hosts and were not in as many integration segments as white hosts. The document goes on to state that an African American associate producer told Dr. Rachel [Ross] that the “Companies” were asking for white only talent for integration segments, leading directly to lack of diversity. There also was a huge issue in the absence of African American producers, with the complaint saying only one producer on the show was African American out of approximately 24 producers.

Things even went into the #MeToo direction for Dr. Ian as well, as he also claims that Patty Ciano, one of the show’s executive producers who he actually complained to, began sexually harassing him by making “inappropriate comments about his physique” in addition to suggesting he wear “tighter clothes” on camera.

Smith is currently still waiting for a complete investigation to be conducted after CBS boss George Cheeks told the Doc earlier this year following his termination that the situation should’ve “never happened” and would “be investigated ASAP.”

As the complaint states, “The delay in the investigation is striking given how quickly CBS investigated recent allegations that Sharon Osborne engaged in race discrimination on another CBS daytime talk show called The Talk.” You can say that again!

Read up on Dr. Ian Smith’s complaint by clicking here, and let us know what level of justice you think he deserves in this case.

Dr. Ian Smith Files Complaint On ‘The Doctors’ With Claims Of Racial Discrimination & Sexual Harassment was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

