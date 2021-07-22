Cbus
HomeCbus

Jazz and Rib Fest Takes A Week to Spotlight Columbus BBQ

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Local barbeque restaurants and food trucks are taking part in the Jazz & Ribs Fest new event called BBQ Week.

Similar to Restaurant Week in central Ohio, Columbus Recreation and Parks launched the campaign after Jazz & Ribs Fest had to be canceled for the second straight year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Reec Treats The City Free BBQ

Source: reec / Reec camera and design

“We have hundreds of thousands of people coming into the city to enjoy Jazz & Ribs Fest and while we couldn’t do it this year just because of coming out of the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to do it for 2022,” said Stephanie Garling from the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

Garling and her team wanted to create BBQ Week to help local food establishments make up for the revenue lost from the popular downtown festival.

“We have tons of restaurant options, we even have vegan BBQ options, so there is literally BBQ for everyone,” Garling said.

Nearly 30 restaurants and food trucks are offering daily BBQ-inspired menu specials for dine-in, carry-out, or family meal kits. All specials range in price from $10 to $40.

Will you be attending the Jazz and Rib Fest?

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

15 photos Launch gallery

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Continue reading Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

[caption id="attachment_10309606" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] It’s Megan Thee Stallion‘s world and we’re thankful to enjoy every second of it. On Monday (July 18), the H-Town Hottie revealed she was one of three Black women to cover the 2021 version of Sports Illustrated’s famed Swimsuit edition. The other two women to grace the front of the magazine’s prestige summer issue are tennis star Naomi Osaka and transgender actress Leyna Bloom. “REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SH*T,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!” https://www.instagram.com/p/CRglL1tFieY/ The cover is double history for Megan. Not only is she the first rapper to appear on the cover, she joins Beyoncé as the only Houston-based musicians to ever grace the cover of SI’s coveted swimsuit issue. “Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stay in one lane,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said. “In fact, she encourages everyone to be in multiple, and this is what we love about her. She captured the world’s attention with her music and style, but what caught our attention was her unfiltered approach to the way she makes you think. She uses her platform to push boundaries, dissect societal norms and encourage humans to think about the backward way our society continues to operate. Megan is a vessel for change, and we are honored to have her on our 2021 cover.” Of course, fans couldn’t help but give their thoughts on the cover – and how good Megan looked on it – and a few haters who couldn’t put together why the swimsuit issue caters to everyone. https://twitter.com/_brandoc/status/1417123072080060420 https://twitter.com/shemjay93/status/1417134235446439940 https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1417142358114721792 https://twitter.com/Kuntess_/status/1417111092715733007 See more photos from the respective covers (and Hot Girl Meg) below. To catch the full gallery for Meg, click HERE. RELATED: Celebrity Trainer Tim Boutte On Training Megan Thee Stallion, Proper Technique &amp; More! RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Coach x BAPE Collaboration RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Give Away $1 Million Worth of Stock To Fans

Jazz and Rib Fest Takes A Week to Spotlight Columbus BBQ  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Jazz and Rib Fest Takes A Week to…
 1 hour ago
07.22.21
Photos
Close