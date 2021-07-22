Jazz and Rib Fest Takes A Week to Spotlight Columbus BBQ

Local barbeque restaurants and food trucks are taking part in the Jazz & Ribs Fest new event called BBQ Week.
Similar to Restaurant Week in central Ohio, Columbus Recreation and Parks launched the campaign after Jazz & Ribs Fest had to be canceled for the second straight year due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We have hundreds of thousands of people coming into the city to enjoy Jazz & Ribs Fest and while we couldn’t do it this year just because of coming out of the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to do it for 2022,” said Stephanie Garling from the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.
Garling and her team wanted to create BBQ Week to help local food establishments make up for the revenue lost from the popular downtown festival.
“We have tons of restaurant options, we even have vegan BBQ options, so there is literally BBQ for everyone,” Garling said.
Nearly 30 restaurants and food trucks are offering daily BBQ-inspired menu specials for dine-in, carry-out, or family meal kits. All specials range in price from $10 to $40.
