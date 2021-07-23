Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite his political views, Kanye West’s ability to push boundaries through fashion and music makes him one of the most talented, innovative artists of our time. Winning awards in both areas, the 44-year-old Chicago native is in a league of his own. So when the internet began to buzz about the release of his latest album, “Donda”, fans were eager to hear more about what the mad scientist was cooking up.

Last night West took over the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta to give friends, family and fans a first listen to his 10th album, “Donda”. In a sea of about 42,000 people were Lil Baby, Shaq, Rick Ross, 2Chains, CeeLo Green, Big Boi, Jadakiss and of course, members of the Kardashian clan. Fans who attended were able to purchase tickets that ranged from $20 – $100.

Clad in a red puffer jacket, red pants, orange and red sneakers with what appears to be a stocking cap over his face, West took the stage and remained silent. According to reports, the rapper paced on stage, occasionally did a few light dance moves, and after less than an hour he made his exit.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the listening party was the musical reunion between Jay-Z and Kanye West. Mr. Carter recorded a verse on the last track of the “Donda” album. After years of feuding, it looks like the former best friends are on better terms.

Although “Donda” is scheduled to come out today, West appears to be stalling. Fans are eagerly awaiting it’s release to Apple Music and other streaming apps.

DON’T MISS…

#BlackTwitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Drop

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Commercial Scored And Edited By Kanye

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party Highlights Include A Collab With Jay-Z And A Stocking Cap Mask was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: