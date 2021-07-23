Keyshia Cole Pays Tribute To Her Mother Frankie

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The tragic news of the passing away of Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie Lons was the number one trending topic on Monday. The news of Frankie’s passing came from relatives posts on social media and confirmed by Keyshia Cole’s brother Sam that said that Frankie had a relapse from being clean and sober, suffering an overdose while celebrating her 61st birthday at her home on Oakland, California. Although a young Keyshia Cole wasn’t raised by her mother Frankie, they reunited when Keyshia became older, at the end of the day Frankie was Keyshia’s biological mother, blood is the thicken that creates a forever love which was shown in Reality TV world as Frankie was included in Keyshia Cole projects. Unfortunately if you are a fan of Keyshia Cole then you know Keyshia’s worst nightmare was for Frankie not to make it back home in the physical, and sadly the nightmare came true.

“Some things happen out there in the streets and it scares a child,” –Keyshia Cole “If I die today you’re going to move on and you’ve got to make it. You’ve got to live for Keyshia. You have to live for you and your family not nobody else. You don’t have to do nothin’ but die and pay taxes, but you have to move on if anything happens to me. At the end of the day you’ll see me later. Up there.” –Frankie Lons

Keyshia Cole has been quite publicly since Monday, which is understandably so, however today Keyshia Cole paid tribute to her mother, Frankie Lons, with a heart breaking message and photographs on her personal Instagram.

This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!!

No information on the services for Frankie Lons have been given as of yet but until then we will be keeping Keyshia Cole as well as her family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Keyshia Cole’s tribute to her mother Frankie Lons in the post below.

Keyshia Cole Pays Tribute To Her Mother Frankie

