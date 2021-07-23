News
Beyonce And Jay-Z’s New Orleans Mansion Was Damaged By Fire, Alleged Arson

Sad news is being reported as New Orleans firefighters were called out to extinguish a fire at a historic mansion that is owned by Jay-Z and Beyonce’.

It took firefighters  two hours to put out at the fire at the $3 million six bedroom, six and a half bathroom mansion that was built in 1927 but thank God no one was injured, as it was also reported that no one was in the residence at the time of the fire.

Officials in NOLA tell TMZ … this house fire has now been classified as a simple arson, officers initially responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person, but upon arriving and investigating … they determined fire had been set to the property.

Take a look at the video below.

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

