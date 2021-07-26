Red, White & Boom Make-Up Date Officially Cancelled

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, There will be no Red, White and Boom! in 2021.

After the City of Columbus did not grant permits for the celebration the Friday before July 4, organizers hoped they’d be able to have the event later in the year.

But according to a Columbus City Council agenda item for Monday’s meeting, the fireworks show and festivities will not be happening at any point this year.

An ordinance on the agenda reads, “After careful consideration, the board of directors determined the best course of action was to postpone until 2022.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: