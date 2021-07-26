Cbus
HomeCbus

Fines for Dirt Bike, and ATV May Increase in Columbus

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

A crackdown on illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles could soon be coming to central Ohio.

Columbus Police said the vehicles are a problem in all parts of the city.

Columbus City Council will consider approving pricier punishments at its meeting Monday night

City leaders said the measure isn’t just about noise, but also how dangerous the vehicles can be, and both police and city council are trying to find a solution.

According to police, they’ve received more than 700 calls about the ATVs and dirt bikes causing issues on streets all across the city.

Last week, several central Ohio police departments and some Columbus City councilmembers showed video of the off-road vehicles driving on city streets, popping wheelies, and taking over the road.

Police said they’re going to start doing more to stop this.

The measure city council will vote upon Monday would increase fines to between $500 and $1,000 and would also allow police to impound the vehicles.

Short North residents who have seen the vehicles on their streets agree with the city – this isn’t just a noise issue, but a safety one as well.

“The noise is problematic because it is also evidence of potential – there’s one now – potential for someone getting hurt or killed,” said resident David Hoover.

Also on council’s agenda for Monday’s meeting is a measure that would establish a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) in the city’s Arena District.

If approved, the DORA would be in effect on home game days for the Columbus Clippers, Columbus Crew, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Courtesy of NBC4i.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A

11 photos Launch gallery

Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A

Continue reading Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A

Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A

[caption id="attachment_997085" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Justin Casterline / Getty[/caption] Most athletes celebrate their championship wins by going to Disney World or out to the club. Giannis Antetokounmpo chose to hit Chick-fil-A and order a 50-piece nugget meal instead. Tuesday night (Jul.20), Milwaukee Bucks All-Star silenced his haters with a performance for the ages in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. In a closeout game, Anteokounmpo put Chris Paul in the Phoenix Suns away with an impressive 50-point NBA Finals MVP performance, grabbing 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Milwaukee to a 105-98 victory capturing the Bucks second NBA championship and the franchise’s first in 50 years. Following the game, the Greek Freak immediately reflected on his decision to stay in Milwaukee and not join another superstar on another team stating “there was a job that had to be finished,” and being loyal to the franchise that drafted him 15th overall in 2013 meant he accepted the fact he was going to have to win an NBA title the “hard way.” During his post-game press conference, which saw him sit at the table flanked by the Bill Russell MVP and Larry O’Brien trophies, the 26-year-old NBA superstar got emotional as he spoke on what it took for him to get to this point. “This is for my mom,” he said, fighting off tears. “She works extremely hard every day for me to be in this position, and she never pressured me to do other things. This is for my dad. He’s watching from above, and he can see it. This is for my significant other. Every day, she helps me be a better person. She lets me do what I’m supposed to do. She takes care of my son. And for my brothers. “I can be stubborn sometimes. I can disconnect myself from the world because I want this so bad. And I was able to get it. That’s why I was tearing up. But, like, people helped me be in this position. I didn’t do this by myself. Every freaking day people helped me. I want to thank everyone.” He also had time for the idea of “super teams.” Somebody took the liberty of putting his speech to the “Ether” beat. https://twitter.com/BET/status/1417822884106489864?s=20 Still on an emotional high, AntetoKounmpo hopped back on his Instagram Live to celebrate. This time he decided to hit Chick-fil-A to order 50 piece nuggets in honor of his performance, hilariously with the two trophies. https://twitter.com/HoHighlights/status/1417872155321176069?s=20 How can you not root for this guy? Twitter and his NBA brethren have been showering the superstar with nothing but praise for balling out in the NBA Finals closeout game that even saw him hit his free throws. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Justin Casterline / Getty

Fines for Dirt Bike, and ATV May Increase in Columbus  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Fines for Dirt Bike, and ATV May Increase…
 6 hours ago
07.26.21
Photos
Close