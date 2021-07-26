Fines for Dirt Bike, and ATV May Increase in Columbus

A crackdown on illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles could soon be coming to central Ohio.
Columbus Police said the vehicles are a problem in all parts of the city.
Columbus City Council will consider approving pricier punishments at its meeting Monday night
City leaders said the measure isn’t just about noise, but also how dangerous the vehicles can be, and both police and city council are trying to find a solution.
According to police, they’ve received more than 700 calls about the ATVs and dirt bikes causing issues on streets all across the city.
Last week, several central Ohio police departments and some Columbus City councilmembers showed video of the off-road vehicles driving on city streets, popping wheelies, and taking over the road.
Police said they’re going to start doing more to stop this.
The measure city council will vote upon Monday would increase fines to between $500 and $1,000 and would also allow police to impound the vehicles.
Short North residents who have seen the vehicles on their streets agree with the city – this isn’t just a noise issue, but a safety one as well.
“The noise is problematic because it is also evidence of potential – there’s one now – potential for someone getting hurt or killed,” said resident David Hoover.
Also on council’s agenda for Monday’s meeting is a measure that would establish a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) in the city’s Arena District.
If approved, the DORA would be in effect on home game days for the Columbus Clippers, Columbus Crew, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Courtesy of NBC4i.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A
1.
1 of 11
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in NBA history at 26 years old. The doubters can no longer ignore his dominance. His resume speaks for itself. (Thread)— dillon 💫 (@LeDillonX) July 21, 2021
He's inevitable. pic.twitter.com/8mNlTAgpRG
2.
2 of 11
Funny how the name "Giannis Antetokounmpo" suddenly ceased being hard to pronounce— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) July 21, 2021
3.
3 of 11
Giannis asked for free Chick Fil A for life and the manager told him if he wins next year. That’s going to be the comment that pushes him to another city, wow.— G (@__GDB) July 21, 2021
4.
4 of 11
Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021
5.
5 of 11
Legendary 🏆 Congrts to @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 21, 2021
6.
6 of 11
wow 🙏🏽 https://t.co/6Modd06vkB— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 21, 2021
7.
7 of 11
Wow Giannis!— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 21, 2021
8.
8 of 11
Humility, Character Sacrifice are 3 words to describe Giannis! The way he handled these Finals on and off the court I can’t help but become a fan! Real Talk.— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 21, 2021
9.
9 of 11
.@Giannis_An34 joined a group of international greats who have also won Finals MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ju7HOCx5Nh— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 21, 2021
10.
10 of 11
2013. Giannis damn near caught pneumonia sending too much money home to his family. Easiest superstar to root for in my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/4PXlFolpZh— #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) July 21, 2021
11.11 of 11
Fines for Dirt Bike, and ATV May Increase in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com