Disney Store in Polaris Store Set to Close

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Say it aint so but yes the Disney Store at Polaris Fashion Place is scheduled to close by the middle of next month. This leaves some fans of Disney of course saddens to see them go, but the company has its reasons for closing the store down.

A post on the company’s website says the store will close on or before Aug. 18.

The move comes following a March announcement from Disney that it was “significantly” reducing Disney Stores in a move toward e-commerce.

The company is set to close at least 60 locations in North America this year.

As of now Im not sure if they’re are any sales going on but more than likely with the store closing you may be able to find some good things for the kiddies there.

Courtesy of NBc4i.com

Ten 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony Stylish Moments 10 photos Launch gallery Ten 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony Stylish Moments 1. Team Liberia Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Team Guyana Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Team USA Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Team Grenada Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Team Benin Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Team Cameroon Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Team Senegal Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Team Zambia Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Team Jamaica Source:Team Congo 9 of 10 10. Team Congo Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Ten 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony Stylish Moments Ten 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony Stylish Moments [caption id="attachment_3415436" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Jamie Squire / Getty[/caption] You may not be into the 2021 Olympic games, but the Olympic fashion is something to watch. With designers such as Telfar Clemens and Ralph Lauren being the creatives behind the garments, the uniforms are definitely a sight to see. While we are cheering on a few of our favorites like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, we can not help but notice the colorful and classic ensembles that are swarming around the Tokyo games. Some of these athletic suits are so fly that we are hoping they become available to the public! In case you’re watching the Olympics and find yourself swooning behind the team fashions like we are, we’ve taken the liberty to break down the details of some of our favorite looks. Get into the 2021 Olympic designs below.

Disney Store in Polaris Store Set to Close was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com