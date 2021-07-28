WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 28, 2021: January 6 Insurrection — Laws to Suppress the Vote — CDC to Update Mask Guidance

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Raw, Tearful Testimony on Day 1 of Investigation into January 6 Insurrection

What You Need To Know:

More than six months after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement officers testified before the House select committee Tuesday as if they were testifying on January 7.

2. 1 in 3 U.S. States Have Passed Laws to Suppress the Vote

What You Need To Know:

As the battle over voting rights continues, new data shows that one in every three states across the nation have passed new laws restricting access to the ballot in the wake of the 2020 elections.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC to Update Mask Guidance, Regardless of Vaccination Status

What We Need To Know:

Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it recommends everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

4. Chicago Organizers Call for End to Use of Artificial Intelligence ‘ShotSpotter’

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need To Know:

Chicago organizers are demanding that the Chicago Police Department cut ties with a surveillance software by the name of “ShotSpotter.”

5. Costa Rican Gymnast Works BLM Tribute into Olympic Routine

What You Need To Know:

In a powerful conclusion, Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado wrapped up her floor routine at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday with a poignant statement. The 18-year-old Olympian kneeled and raised her fist, a tribute she made in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

