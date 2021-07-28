Columbus Man Arrested and Charged with Murdering His Father

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, A man is dead, and his son is facing charges in connection to his death after a shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 5200 block of Jameson Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they forced entry into the home where they found Lewis A. Johnson, 76, lying on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was shot by his son, Bryan A. Johnson, 32, during an argument. Bryan Johson was arrested on a murder charge.

