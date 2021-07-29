Minnesota White Man Stalks Interracial Couple Then Rams A Stolen SUV Into Their Home

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Racists have many, oftentimes stupid ways of showing their bigotry, and one particular white guy from Cold Spring, Minnesota recently decided to give the world a crash course lesson on how low his IQ level could actually go.

According to CBS 4 Minnesota, interracial couple Andrea and Phillipe Robinson had to experience not only a stalker situation but also the same creep driving a stolen SUV into their house due to racially-motivated intentions.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The criminal in question is named Benton Beyer, who was charged with stealing the vehicle, placing a large piece of granite on the accelerator and topping off his prejudice present to The Robinsons by placing a teddy bear hanging by a noose inside the car.

More on this story from CBS 4 Minnesota below:

“Beyer is no stranger to the Robinsons. Andrea has a restraining order against him, and police have fielded 18 calls in the past two months about Beyer stalking and harassing her.

“He’s ramped it up,” Phillipe said. “He went from busting out windows to shooting at cameras, to knowing our schedule well enough that he would follow my wife at grocery stores.”

They say the frightening behavior started after they posted a video about racism in their children’s school, and put a Black Lives Matter sign in their yard. Andrea says the sign became a target.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The incident led to Beyer being charged with three felonies, including auto theft, stalking and property damage during his first court appearance on Tuesday. Unfortunately, The Robinsons have little to no faith in the system after police fell short of even pursuing him in the initial chase due to, in their words, “the field he was in was wet and difficult to navigate.”

In lighter news, Andrea and Phillipe were able to raise more than $15,000 to repair damages to their home and for any legal fees via an online fund.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Minnesota White Man Stalks Interracial Couple Then Rams A Stolen SUV Into Their Home was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: