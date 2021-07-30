Silk Sonic Left The Door Open Now They Are Rolling Out A New Banger: Skate

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak teamed up during the pandemic to form ‘Silk Sonic’ and when the award shows tried to shut performance doors on them they forced them through the fans to ‘Leave The Door Open’ giving us one of the hottest new joints with an old school vibe. So since Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have been blowing up the charts like, bang, bang, gorilla with their 24k magic hit, does that mean it was a one and done collaboration? NOPE!!

I ain’t playing no games, Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart…I’ma leave the door open ♫

Silk Sonic is hoping that you will love the new cut they just rolled out just as much as you loved “Leave The Door Open’. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic traded in those old school leisure suits for some old school shorts and hoped behind their instruments to not only give us hot new music but an official video to go along with it title ‘SKATE‘ which will give these brothas the official title of The New Millennium King’s of Funk.

So dust your wheels off, and check out Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic newest banger ‘Skate’ below.

