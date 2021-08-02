Biz Markie is now being laid to rest today at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, New York. Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy. It will be a private event for close friends and family. The legnedary rapper lost his battle to diabetes on July 16. In other sad news, Fetty Wap’s family is breaking their silence on the recent lost of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.
15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie
1. Biz and the Yo Gabba Gabba Crew
1 of 14
Big love to Biz Markie. You taught my kid to beatbox. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tjHdOyF6hu— Peter Hodgson (@iheartguitar) July 1, 2021
2. Mary J Blige, Biz Markie & Doug E Fresh - 2014 Essence Music FestivalSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Men In Black 2 Beatbox Scene3 of 14
4. Biz at Pitbull's 2017 New Year's Revolution in MiamiSource:WENN 4 of 14
5. Fun with Big Daddy Kane and Biz
5 of 14
6. Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys and Biz Markie
6 of 14
7. Sesame Street Remake of "Just a Friend"7 of 14
8. Biz Gets Love On 'The Boondocks'
8 of 14
9. Biz and Snoop at an MTV Pool Party in 2005Source:WENN 9 of 14
10. Biz Markie & DC Young Fly Get Into A Beat Boxing Match10 of 14
11. The Legendary Juice Crew
11 of 14
12. Big Daddy Kane's Birthday Party - 1989Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. Biz Beatboxes 'Just a Friend' at People Magazine's Studio13 of 14
14. Biz Markie at Kensington High Street in London, 1988. Gone but NEVER Forgotten!Source:Getty 14 of 14
Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com