Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH]

Biz Markie is now being laid to rest today at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, New York. Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy. It will be a private event for close friends and family. The legnedary rapper lost his battle to diabetes on July 16. In other sad news, Fetty Wap’s family is breaking their silence on the recent lost of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

