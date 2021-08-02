A Twitter User Hilariously Dubbed A NYC Streetballer “Hookah Doncic” After Video of Him Smoking While Hooping Goes Viral

Watch out basketball world. There is a new streetball legend, according to Twitter.
A local New Yorker who enjoys playing basketball and smoking hookah is now the talk of social media. A video of a person named Mook Milly (@Mook_Milly04) on Instagram has gone viral for an impressive feat he manages to pull off during an organized basketball game and the hilarious nickname he earned for it.
It’s no secret hookah, the new fad among young adults has the Black community in a headlock, and this latest clip proves that. In the video, Mook Milly hits the sideline to take a pull of hookah before jumping back into play, stealing the pass, and scoring on a layup. It’s honestly an impressive feat.
Twitter was absolutely amazed, but what made the video pop even more on social media is when one Twitter user named @BrownHawkDown hilariously called the hooper Hookah Doncic, a clever play on the Slovenian NBA superstar and current NBA 2K22 cover athlete Luka Dončić.
That opened the flood gates with Twitter users hilarious reacting to the clever nickname bestowed upon the b-ball player who seemed to be rejuvenated after taking a pull of the flavored tobacco.
It’s moments like these that will forever make Twitter the GOAT when it comes to social media.
Check out even more reactions below:
Hookah Doncic when he finally makes it to the league pic.twitter.com/KBpXuqVktb— Windy City Rick (@W_B_Rick) August 2, 2021
That hookah was Miguelito’s secret stuff https://t.co/XDEUSfjGQS— Lower East Scribe (@LowerEastScribe) August 2, 2021
A pull on the hookah, a steal, and the lay? Now that's quite a sequence🤣🤣— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 2, 2021
(via jaydepina/instagram, mook_milly04/instagram) pic.twitter.com/0gEns5UotP
This might be more impressive than LeBron's chasedown block in Game 7 of the Finals. https://t.co/pRqEAzRABK— Pierce Simpson (@PierceSimpson) August 2, 2021
Bro hit the hookah and turned into Jordan pic.twitter.com/2F9Z0CQD7F— Arlong (@ramseyboltin) August 2, 2021
Hookah powered him up 😂 https://t.co/dAwQaN05VH— Tina Turtle 🐢🇭🇹 (@tinaqueen_15) August 2, 2021
The Bird certainly stinks out loud sometimes, but it’s moments like Hookah Doncic that keep me coming back for more pic.twitter.com/tkh72H86uN— Windy City Rick (@W_B_Rick) August 2, 2021
First, "Hookah Doncic" is an amazing nickname. I'm just mad I ain't think of it first. And second, as a 40+ dude still trying to catch his breath from hooping 2 days ago, I am amazed. https://t.co/fEFN1tf5wX— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 2, 2021
