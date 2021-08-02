Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sometimes it’s hard to decide how to handle dealing with a racist. Do you choose violence and give them the beating they deserve? Do you take the higher road and let karma do the work for you?

Either option can be seen as a valid response depending on who you are, but seasoned comedian Wayne Brady decided to handle his recent prejudice problem with three simple words: “Kiss my ass!”

Ok, so Brady actually had way more to say when talking about the fiasco with TMZ, who first reported on the leaked voicemail message he received at CBS Studios in L.A.’s Fairfax District. We won’t type what was said on the despicable call, but let’s just say the The-N Word was dropped more than once in a span of nine seconds.

On Brady’s part, here’s what he had to say to TMZ Live about the whole ordeal:

“I don’t care what that dude has to say. In fact, the fact that he even references “Zonks” in his tirade — thanks for watching! I really hope you’re a Nielsen viewer.

You think the best insult that you could come up with is to level that word? That piece of vitriol? That hate? You think that’s clever? You think that’s something that any Black person walking in this country right now hasn’t heard? You are the least of my worries — you can kiss my ass!”

For reference, “Zonks” relates to those joke prizes that contestants receive on Let’s Make A Deal, the Nielsen-produced game show that Brady has hosted since 2009 and the subject of the racist caller’s anger for some reason.

Watch Wayne Brady break down his racist experience to TMZ Live further via the video below, and let us know if you think he handled it right and how you would if put in the same situation:

Wayne Brady Tells Racist Voicemail Heckler To “Kiss My A**” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com