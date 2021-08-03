Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After His Unemployment Password Didn’t Work

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her boyfriend’s unemployment password did not work.

Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen people arrested for PPP schemes after earning millions and buying Lamborghinis. The scammers went crazy on the EDD and unemployment, landing some of them in jail after rapping about their riches. The saddest part is the people getting killed over the money, even when it’s theirs. According to CBS46, the latest victim in COVID-related funds lost her life over a simple error that was no fault of her own.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman sitting in her car screaming hysterically for help. It was just before 4:00 a.m. on July 29. As officers got closer, they could see blood everywhere and knew she needed immediate help. A police spokesperson told CBS46 in a statement, she was “bleeding profusely from four bullet holes in her left arm.”

The woman told police she got into an argument with her 29-year-old boyfriend. Detectives probed further—what type of argument would prompt her boyfriend to shoot her four times in the arm?

She said her boyfriend, Brandon Strong, was upset because his password for his unemployment account would not work.

During their argument, the woman said Strong “picked up a gun and shot [her] multiple times.” After the shooting, she picked up her child and ran from their home. To the most veteran officer, it was hard to see the connection—how could an argument over a password for an unemployment account end in a woman being shot four times? The unnamed woman provided more clarity. She told officers Strong was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Like the senior officer, we all are having a hard time understanding how HIS password not working leads to him shooting her. We may never get the answers but luckily, he was arrested and will pay for his actions towards her. These absurd COVID-related crimes seem to be spiking as resources are running out but hopefully, they will calm down soon.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories 12 photos Launch gallery 20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories 1. Dejah Joyner Source: 1 of 12 Source: 1 of 12 2. James Craig Anderson Max 4 Female Racist Terrorist in truck that ran down #JamesCraigAnderson http://t.co/GDq4uhwbO0 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/acGRzrTMZO — TrueBlackResist (@trueblackresist) June 25, 2015 Source: 2 of 12 Source: 2 of 12 3. Deiondre Porter Florida DB charged with felony assault; allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend. http://t.co/6xLJtXEokY pic.twitter.com/yx3dB6dOs4 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 14, 2015 Source: 3 of 12 Source: 3 of 12 4. DeAndre Johnson Source: 4 of 12 Source: 4 of 12 5. Brent Randall Freshman killed in Texas Southern University shooting identified as cops hunt for suspect. http://t.co/Rm7KBm4b11 pic.twitter.com/rmQ1jn29xt — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 10, 2015 Source: 5 of 12 Source: 5 of 12 6. Charnesia Corley Charges Dropped Against Charnesia Corley After Police Sexually Assault Her http://t.co/qimGi78oE9 pic.twitter.com/gwZgTPq8d6 — For Harriet (@ForHarriet) August 19, 2015 Source: 6 of 12 Source: 6 of 12 7. Kendrick Johnson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karyssa MSN, AGACNP-BC, FNP-C (@k_alysse) Source: 7 of 12 Source: 7 of 12 8. Massacre at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Tejado Hanchell (@twh_phd) Source: 8 of 12 Source: 8 of 12 9. Zella Ziona View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATIANA SCOTT (@iamtatianascott) Source: 9 of 12 Source: 9 of 12 10. Latandra Ellington Family of #LatandraEllington "found" dead in Jail Cell files lawsuit #BlackLivesMatter http://t.co/MsupM3noKj pic.twitter.com/df338BBgJP — TrueBlackResist (@trueblackresist) September 26, 2015 Source: 10 of 12 Source: 10 of 12 11. Janiya Thomas View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌐🌐🌐 (@deadass_worldwide) Source: 11 of 12 Source: 11 of 12 12. Keisha Jenkins Source: 12 of 12 Source: 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories 20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories Continue reading 20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After His Unemployment Password Didn’t Work was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com