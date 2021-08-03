Saweetie Is Our Fashion Goals During Her Parisian Vacay And We’re Loving It!

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie is still holding her title as one of our favorite budding fashionistas and we’re slowly becoming obsessed with every look she rocks! The 27-year-old rapper has been living it up in Paris over the last few weeks and while we’re unsure exactly what secret project she’s working on over there, we have been loving her wardrobe and swooning over every social media pic she’s shared with us!

Today, the Bay Area rapper tweeted this four image collage showing off her latest look while standing in front of the Eiffel tower. Rocking oversized black, square sunnies, a short, black long-sleeved sweater dress, leopard print bag, and oversized black and gold cross earrings, Saweetie flicked it up in front of the Parisian staple, showing off her long, orange, rhinestone-encrusted nails in the process. She wore her newly dyed platinum blonde hair in a low bun and rocked a pair of black thigh-high leather boots. In one photo, she even wore a black, leather jacket with black fur on the collar to give us major rich housewife vibes. “Ego as big as the Eiffel,” she captioned the series of flicks.

But Twitter wasn’t the only place Saweetie shared this stunning look. She also took to IG to give fans a full view there as well, posting a series of images in a carousel with the caption, “someone said ‘Bad b*tch in Paris’ – summer 2021 A.D.” We know that’s right!

“Definitely giving what it’s supposed to give,” wrote one fan, while another said, “I’m jealous of the Eiffel Tower, it got to see such a beautiful view.”

Saweetie’s stunning Paris vacation isn’t the only thing the hip-hop artist has been up to this summer. Last week it was announced that fast-food restaurant chain McDonald’s is teaming up with the artist for its next celebrity menu collaboration. The “Saweetie Meal” will be sold at participating restaurants nationwide starting August 9 and will include a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and of course, “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce, a new name the restaurant chose for the meal.

Of course, the “Best Friends” rapper took to IG last week to make the big announcement, jokingly asking fans who’s ready to try one of her concoctions. “WHO’S READY FOR ONE OF MY INFAMOUS CONCOCTIONS ?!!,” she wrote as the post’s caption.

It’s only up from here for Saweetie!

Don’t miss…

Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments

Saweetie On Pretty Privilege: “It Wasn’t A Privilege For Me”

Saweetie Is Our Fashion Goals During Her Parisian Vacay And We’re Loving It! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: