Three Central Ohio Restaurants, Concert Hall Requiring Vaccine, Negative COVID-19 Test for Entry

According to NBC4i, Beginning next week, guests at three central Ohio establishments will be required to show they are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, or that they have tested negative for the virus within the past 48 hours before being allowed inside.
The policy will change at Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza, Natalie’s Grandview, and The Light of Seven Matchsticks.
Charlie Jackson, who owns all three businesses with his daughter, said the change was made in an effort to keep patrons, staff, and musicians safe while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
The policy at the three businesses will change starting Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Jackson said patrons can show their vaccination card or a photo of it as proof they are vaccinated.
For the full NBC4 story click here
