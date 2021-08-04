Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Motherly Bond: Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

Chanel, the daughter of Ice-T and Coco Austin will be turning six in November and Coco says she has no plans on stopping breastfeeding.  The mother explained that it’s a big bonding moment for the two and she doesn’t want to take that away from her.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” the model, exclusively told Us Weekly.  “If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.” Coco explains that it’s less about nutrition and more about comfort.  She explains that sometimes it’s sometimes soothing before Chanel goes to sleep.

“My child’s eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother. Why take that away from her?”

Today.com reported that there’s no “magic age” to stop breastfeeding. Labor and delivery nurse and internationally board-certified lactation consultant Hillary Sadler says “it should happen when both mother and child are ready.”

Check out Coco’s full interview on breastfeeding and now she and Ice-T squeeze in intimate time in between Chanel being attached to the nipple.

Motherly Bond: Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds Her 5-Year-Old Daughter  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

