Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Spiritual men thirst trap differently.

There’s no secret that rapper Big Sean has been exploring his inner self in order to become his best self. When that happens, your aura begins to shine uncontrollably. Between his already good looks, glowing skin, and flourishing spirit, Big Sean looks goodT.

In one of the most suave thirst traps ever, the Bounce Back rapper took to Instagram to show off his long, healthy hair. He walked us through the initial process of getting his hair braided.

The first video shows Sean sitting in the salon chair while his stylist lightly tugs on his mane. In the second video, the two are having a casual conversation while she blow dries his hair straight in preparation to braid it. In the third video, Big Sean is taken by how much his hair has grown. “She said it’s so long. Oh my God,” he commented. In the final slide, he debuts 6 neatly plated braids.

Big Sean’s series of wholesome hair slides combined with his clear, glowing skin and beard is one of the most subtle thirst traps ever. He doesn’t have to show off his chiseled chest to get our attention, but you can see that too if you want.

I don’t know about you, but balanced chakras never looked this good. Come through, Big Sean!

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…

#MCM: Aldis Hodge Teases Fans With Scintillating Shirtless Flick

Omari Hardwick’s Thirst Trappy Shirtless Self-Care Routine Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: