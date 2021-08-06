Mary J Blige just turned it up a notch in the September issue of InStyle. In alignment with fashion week and The Met Gala, the magazine dubbed this their fashion issue. Who better to represent high fashion and urban glam than blonde bombshell, MJB?
Announcing their covergirl in an Instagram post, the magazine wrote:
“I’m single, without a kid, and I’m having a good time. I’m doing the most.” YES! #MaryJBlige!
Finding real love for herself has been a long journey, but @therealmaryjblige is finally getting there. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur talks new projects, having fun with fashion, and finding peace at the #linkinbio.
Photographer: @abdmstudio
Byline: @janceedunn
Style: @juneambrose
Hair: @tymwallacehair
Makeup: @kilprity
Set Design: @themaltman
Photo Director: @lucyspiderfox
Executive Creative Director: @rinajstone
Stylist June Ambrose brought the heat in the fashion issue of InStyle. Clad in a brown plaid Zimmermann suit, a brown Gucci monogram dress with a matching cape, a black leather top with a balloon hood, and a black and white striped dress, Mary J Blige exuded Hip Hop royalty.
DON’T MISS…
Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’
Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To Sunday’s Best In Cute Gucci Crop Top
Mary J Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese In A Leg-Stroking Frenzy
Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com