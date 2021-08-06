Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

O.J. Simpson Talks About His Battle With COVID-19

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

O.J. Simpson is opening up about his battle with COVID-19 last year. Simpson says that while he had COVID-19 he was, “worried he was going to die.”

Simpson said that when he was battling the virus, “it was impossible to catch his breath.”

“When I had COVID, I almost couldn’t get out of bed,” said O.J. in his interview for The Athletic. “I felt vulnerable and for the first time thought I might be near the end.”

O.J. came through in the end and says that he’s enjoying life and is playing golf “four and five times a week and taking pictures with tons of people.” Simpson went on to brag that despite his past issues he’s still treated like a celebrity wherever he goes. Except for Los Angeles.

27 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial
32 photos

 

 

COVID 19 , O. J. Simpson

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
OJ Simpson arrives at Heathrow airport

O.J. Simpson Talks About His Battle With COVID-19

 47 mins ago
08.06.21
Photos
Close