Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Tokyo Olympics has show cased some amazing world record breaking times, and Allyson Felix has just added to the record books.

Big ups are in order as Track and Field star, 35 year old Allyson Felix has etched her name in Olympic history by winning her 11th Olympic medal on Saturday at The Tokyo Olympics after winning her 10th on Friday after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 400 making her the most decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history. The title was held by Olympic great Carl Lewis after he earned it in 1996.

Allyson Felix who is a mother and that almost lost her NIKE endorsement when they found out she was pregnant has earned seven gold, three silver and one bronze, is also the oldest U.S. woman to ever win a track and field gold medal, and has stood on the winners’ podium at least one time in the past five Olympics.

Take a look at the video below

Track And Field Star Allyson Felix Makes Olympic History [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: