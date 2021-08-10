Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Blame it on the vodka, Blame it on the Henny, Blame it on the blue top, Got you feeling dizzy and recently the King of Auto Tunes recalled the time when he accidentally spilled drink all over Beyonce’ white dress.

Revolt recently reported that on the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sat down with performer T-Pain to discuss his experiences in the music industry, his expansive catalog, and his signature sound. When T-Pain spilled the tea that he ran in Jay-Z and Beyonce’ at an after Grammy party following the drama between T-Pain and Jay after the release of Jay-Z’s “Death of Auto-Tune”. T-Pain thought it would be the perfect opportunity to finally make amends with the Jigga man, however while carrying two cups of Hennessy, he said he tried to tap elbows with Beyoncé, when the Hen spilled out of his cup spilling all over her long white dress that’s when T-Pain remixed Ice Cubes ‘Today Was A Good Day’ with “I did not do good that day.”

I wonder if Beyonce’ said Oopsy, he spilled some drank on me and now I’m knowing he’s tipsy…LOL

Take a listen to the interview below

T-Pain Reminisces On Spilling Drink On Beyoncé’s White Dress [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

