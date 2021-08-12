Hot Spot: Did Kanye West Steal The DONDA Merch Logo? [WATCH]

Keyshia Cole is about to lay her mother to rest and is fulfilling her last wishes. Her mother, Frankie Lons unfortunately passed away on her 61st birthday and Keyshia says her wish was to get all of her siblings in the same place at one time. She says there will be a dove and butterfly release after the service for the public to attend.
In other news, Kanye West is being accused of stealing the logo for his DONDA merch. Da Brat has all the tea on all of Kanye’s drama.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
1.
1 of 12
Kanye and Jay Z back together? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/fjZBgK5sBz— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) July 23, 2021
2.
2 of 12
Hip-hop is in a better place when these two get along. #DONDA #Throne2 pic.twitter.com/wVaBpC5vWQ— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 23, 2021
3.
3 of 12
“You don’t understand they haven’t been on a track together in years. Huge falling out, babe. This could mean Watch The Throne 2, mark my words.” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/rUb3OHUZ5e— kyl (@Bahler) July 23, 2021
4.
4 of 12
No see I heard jay’s Adlibs and I was like… #DONDA pic.twitter.com/3FfbKYcwGf— Izz. (@izzakko) July 23, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Me as soon as I heard Jay Z and Kanye on a track again:#DONDA pic.twitter.com/Z58Zwzc2Ef— Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) July 23, 2021
6.6 of 12
7.
7 of 12
not me getting a hit tweet, i know that’s right https://t.co/LPQvbKmJDw— jay (@HAILSPOV) July 23, 2021
8.8 of 12
9.
9 of 12
After listening to this album release I can’t stop thinking about you. I know it’s been a while but if Jay and Kanye can put their differences aside than we can too. Let’s return to OUR throne together and put the past behind us.🤴🏾 Never abandon your family. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/FtlZBFPKd9— ⁶𓅓 (@jackclbx) July 23, 2021
10.
10 of 12
Kanye west and Jay Z on a track again #DONDA pic.twitter.com/NgWKypJMUe— ⁶𓅓 (@jackclbx) July 23, 2021
11.
11 of 12
Ok y’all need to stop retweeting😑. My app is starting to get fried. https://t.co/dxDjVhhqqT— Davo 🇱🇸 (@David_Mapheleba) July 23, 2021
12.
12 of 12
Ye and Hov hopped back on a track together, the world begins healing starting tomorrow. #DONDA— Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) July 23, 2021
Hot Spot: Did Kanye West Steal The DONDA Merch Logo? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com