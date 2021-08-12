News
Britney Spears Father Reportedly Planning to Step Down as Her Conservator

#FreeBritney Rally In Los Angeles

Source: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

After what is become a lengthy procedure and court battle, Britney Spears is finally catching a break regarding the controversial conservatorship that has been in place for a long time.

Both TMZ and Variety have reported that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, is removing himself from the role of her conservator.

He plans to proceed with the court to start an “orderly transition” to his replacement.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

While Jamie Spears’ attorney maintains that there is no legal reason he should have step down, the document continues:

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

This comes after the new attorney for the pop-star, Mathew Rosengart, had requested that her father “step down as her conservator.”  That was shot down.

As for Britney, she has addressed the court in recent hearings on how “the acts of the conservatorship that has governed her personal and financial affairs”  since 2008 was too harsh.

She has even called the situation “abusive” and has called out her those, including family members, for their roles when it comes to the conservatorship.

 

Britney Spears Father Reportedly Planning to Step Down as Her Conservator  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

