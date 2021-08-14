5 Iconic Halle Berry Moments In Honor Of Her 55th Birthday!

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Today (August 14th), the iconic actress turns 55 years old and on this milestone birthday, we can’t help but look back at her decades-long career and all of the jaw-dropping, scene-stealing, and drop-dead gorgeous moments the beauty has had. From the time we were first introduced to the award-winning actress in Jungle Fever, to making us all fall in love with Angela in Boomerang, to having us want to be like Nisi in B.A.P.S, to her iconic Oscar win, her signature haircut, and everything in between, Halle has been, is, and will always be that girl, and today we celebrate her! While there are so many Halle Berry moments we love, here are a few of our favorites.

Halle Berry’s Signature Short ‘Do

You can’t think about Halle without thinking about her signature short haircut. This look became so popular that Black women everywhere headed to their hair salons and simply asked for “the Halle,” and every Black hairstylist in America knew exactly what to do. The actress made this short hairstyle look effortless, classy, and timeless with women everywhere still rocking the gorgeous ’90s look to this day. The original Influencer. We stan!

Halle Berry as Dorothy Dandridge

In 1999, Halle Berry took on one of her most memorable roles – playing the late actress Dorothy Dandridge in the HBO film, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, a film that earned the Berry numerous awards including an Emmy and Golden Globe. While we in the Black community already adore Dandridge as one of the greats and as the first Black woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, it was Halle Berry who made sure that American history didn’t forget about her and advocated for a film about her life to get made in the first place. And thank God she did because the now 55-year-old embodied the late actress so well that many fans believed that she was the reincarnation of Dorothy!

Halle Berry’s Iconic Oscar Win

In 2002, at the 74th Annual Academy Awards, Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the film, Monster’s Ball. For her big night, she wore an Elie Saab dress that featured deep-red and green mesh on top and a deep-red, long flowing skirt on the bottom, all designed by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. “This moment is so much bigger than me,” said Berry in tears while accepting her award. “This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica A. Fox. And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened.”

Halle Berry As “Bond Girl”

Halle Berry gave us face, body, and style goals when she became a Bond girl and played Jinx in the 2002 film Die Another Day. She wore a sexy, two-piece orange bikini and a white holster and had everyone in a frenzy when she strutted her stuff down the beach in this iconic scene. If “breaking the internet” could happen in 2002, Berry would have done this and more in this sexy look.

Halle Berry in B.A.P.S

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRPF6olj0lO/

We can’t talk about iconic Halle Berry moments without mentioning her role as Nisi in the 1997 film B.A.P.S, a cult classic that’s still so popular to this day that Black girls everywhere relish the chance to dress up as the ghetto-fabulous character every Halloween. With her platinum blond locks and statement-making nails, outfit, and attitude, Halle and her late costar Natalie Desselle stole the show in this film, making it a right of passage for every Black girl to watch growing up. Recently, the actress shared these fun BTS and TBT moments from her and Natalie’s time filming together and we were instantly feeling nostalgic!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIWZ62YBlgG/

Happy birthday to the beautiful, Halle Berry! What are some of your favorite moments?

