Naomi Osaka Will Donate Tournament Earnings Towards Haiti Relief Efforts

Naomi Osaka is making a big move that could help millions of families in Haiti who were affected by the devastating earthquake.
The tennis champ took to Twitter on August 14, where she expressed how saddened she was by the news of the catastrophic 7.2 magnitude quake that shattered the town of Petit Trou de Nippes and rippled about 78 miles west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince. Haiti’s civil protection agency has now reported at least 1300 people dead and 5700 injured, CNN reports. Those numbers could rise as search rescue teams continue to look for survivors.
“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” the 24-year-old, who is of half Haitian descent, tweeted about the news.
The Grand-Slam champion then vowed to donate a portion of her tournament earnings to help with relief efforts.
“I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising,” she added.
