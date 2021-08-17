Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Danielle Brooks and her fiancée Dennis exuded Black excellence in an engagement shoot posted to her Instagram page. The Orange is the New Black actress looked radiant in a brown custom Brides by Nona dress and a matching brown hat. Dennis wore a gold Garcon Couture suit. The couple was styled by Kelly Augustine, stylist, content creator, and judge on The Shade Room’s Thick House series.

In a post Danielle wrote:

“Richer than Godiva, sweeter than the sugar cane of Haiti, hotter than the Carolina sun. Our love is pure and honest. Withstanding and strong. Our love is ordained by the Divine. God- centered.

D&D FOREVER

THE ENGAGEMENT SERIES PART 1 ”

In another set of photos the couple, who welcomed their first child together in November of 2019, posed in an open field with a motorcycle as their prop. Danielle wore a custom corset by designer Edwin Reyes and a veil from David’s Bridal. Dennis wore a vest by The Tailory and a hat by Goorin Bros.

The doting couple shared an intimate embrace that shows the undeniable chemistry between the two. In her second post her caption read:

“We gonna ride til we die baby. Time to wake up the east coast…

D&D FOREVER

THE ENGAGEMENT SERIES PART 2 ”

I don’t know if this series has a part 3, but I sure hope it does. Danielle and her beau really delivered on the engagement shoot assignment. From Black Royalty to Jay-Z and Beyonce “Dangerously in Love” vibes, these 2 show just how beautiful Black love can be. What do you think? Are you loving Danielle Brooks’ engagement shoot photos?

Danielle Brooks’ Engagement Shoot Was Straight Out Of A Black Fairytale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

