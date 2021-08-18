Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending: Should Schools Mandate Masks? [WATCH]

School is back in session and kids across the country are now attending in-person classes.  With that being said, more children are now testing positive for COVID-19 because of the exposure to other children and teaching staff.  During the summer, schools had a debate on whether they should make wearing a mask mandatory for all in-person learning. Coronavirus cases are up around the country and hospitals are running out of beds especially with the delta variant also on the rise. With that being said, we discuss do you think schools should mandate masks?

What's Trending: Should Schools Mandate Masks? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

