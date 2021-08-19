National News
Why Donating To The Red Cross To Help Haiti Is So Problematic

People don't trust the American Red Cross to properly handle contributions to provide relief after the Caribbean nation's recent 7.2 earthquake.

Haiti Recovery

A transitional shelter project led and financed by the International Committee of the Red Cross is shown in January 2011 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. | Source: Jonathan Torgovnik / Getty

Anyone who has a heart is likely wondering how they can help the people of Haiti recover from the devastating natural disaster the nation suffered last Saturday. The problem is many of us just don’t know which organizations to donate to—or rather, which ones not to give their money to.

One organization that keeps popping up on the “do not donate” list is the American Red Cross, which has an unflattering history with Haiti and its “efforts” to provide relief to the nation through donations raised after it had been rocked by massive earthquakes and hurricanes.

In 2015, NPR and ProPublica published an investigative report that found the Red Cross raised close to $500 million for relief efforts in Haiti after the Caribbean nation suffered a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 100,000 people. The only problem? Nobody in Haiti appeared to have any idea where all that money went. According to the report, the Red Cross boasted that it had provided homes to more than 130,000 people who were displaced by the earthquake, but the number of permanent homes investigators found the charity had actually built is six.

“Five hundred million in Haiti is a lot of money,” Jean-Max Bellerive, who was Haiti’s prime minister until 2011, said, according to NPR. “I’m not a big mathematician, but I can make some additions. It doesn’t add up for me.”

The report also noted that on the Red Cross’ website and in its press releases, the organization claimed the money went to help 4.5 million Haitians get “back on their feet,” but Bellerive responded to that saying, “No, no, not possible, we don’t have that population in the area affected by the earthquake.”

“4.5 million was 100 percent of the urban area in 2010,” he continued. “One hundred percent. It would mean the American Red Cross would have served entire cities of Haiti.”

The Red Cross disputed the findings of the report and any allegations that it had mismanaged the funds it raised. The organization even provided a breakdown of how the money was spent claiming around $148.5 million was spent in the first six months after the earthquake to provide food, water, medical care and emergency shelter for citizens.

So, at the very least, we know there’s a lot of ambiguity and uncertainty regarding the Red Cross’ track record for using donations to help the people of Haiti, and now that the nation has suffered another massive earthquake, the attitude of many people is simple: We shouldn’t be taking any chances this time around.

Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives to donating to the Red Cross—and many of those options come out of Haiti itself.

NewsOne has already published a number of sources and advice on best practices when it comes to donating to Haiti including a list of charitable resources that was provided by the Haitian Education & Leadership Program following Hurricane Matthew, which devastated the nation in 2016. The Haiti Advocacy Working Group (HAWG) also put together a list of best practices for giving money to the region after Hurricane Matthew.

There are other Haiti-based organizations such as FonkozeHaitiOne, and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund that are urging people to aid them in relief efforts.

There are many ways to help. We just need to know that the funds we donate are being used to do just that.

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

[caption id="attachment_4187182" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Haitians load a truck with medical gear flown in from the United States at Antoine Simon airport after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 19, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti. | Source: Richard Pierrin / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, Aug. 19 Originally published on Aug. 15 Rebuilding efforts have officially begun in Haiti as rescues and recoveries continue following last weekend's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean nation. Photos and video coming from Haiti underscore the extent of damage and pain as the Caribbean nation was already reeling from a series of natural and political disasters. The death toll leaped to more than 2,100 people and Axios reported that Haitians were growing angry over a lack of aid. On top of that, the number of injured people grew to more than 12,000 and tens of thousands of people were left without homes, which were destroyed in the earthquake on Saturday. https://twitter.com/patrickgaspard/status/1428091737625464839?s=20 One local judge questioned the Haitian government's role in the disaster following the earthquake during an interview with Reuters. "As a judge, I must not have a political opinion. But as a man, as a man concerned about the situation of my country, nothing is working," Pierre Cenel, a judge in Les Cayes, said. "They didn't do anything to prepare for this disaster." https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1427760398925697028?s=20 Haiti's Civil Protection Agency reported that nearly 2,000 people were killed from the earthquake and nearly 10,000 others were injured, according to NPR. https://twitter.com/JamesClayton5/status/1427829597031354375?s=20 But there is still hope as at least 16 people who were alive were pulled from the rubble of a United Nations building on Tuesday. By that same token, at least nine people who died were also pulled from that same rubble. Aside from rescue and recovery efforts, Haitian officials are also turning their attention to a growing homelessness problem because of the earthquake. https://twitter.com/Mvmnt4BlkLives/status/1427682936439115778?s=20 Serge Chéry, a South Department government official, told the Haitian Times that at least 30,000 tents were needed to house those who have lost their homes. Chéry also stressed the need for more machinery and equipment to help dig survivors from out of the rubble. Complicating matters was the heavy rains that began falling from Tropical Storm Grace. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1426661422277214215?s=20 As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,400 people were reported dead and at least 6,900 others sustained injuries from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier -- exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month's assassination of Haiti's president. https://twitter.com/yntch0/status/1426571695238811654?s=20 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a "Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses" and predicted, "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1426609621247184898?s=20 In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that "Past red alerts have required a national or international response." https://twitter.com/NiharRa48923691/status/1426549132806610944?s=20 Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake. https://twitter.com/CalvinWPLG/status/1426577141316075523?s=20 “Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.” https://twitter.com/PhillyD/status/1426637680473903107?s=20 Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening. “As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSkIrPulqHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti. https://twitter.com/CentreToussaint/status/1426567171690450946?s=20 It was not immediately clear what Saturday's earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) -- conditional asylum with an expiration date -- following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections. https://twitter.com/westindimade/status/1426564394041872388?s=20 Mayorkas notably told Haitians to "not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday's earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced. https://twitter.com/LaurentLamothe/status/1426543368138633217?s=20 In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1426560165797670917?s=20

Why Donating To The Red Cross To Help Haiti Is So Problematic  was originally published on newsone.com

