R. Kelly Trial Day Two: More Jerhonda Pace and Aaliyah

Day two of the R. Kelly trial in Brooklyn, New York went down, with more testimony from Jerhonda Pace who was formally known as Jane Doe#4 but more importantly was only 16 years when she testified that R. Kelly Pied Piper his way into taking her virginity while allegedly exposing her to herpes, mentally, physically abusing her and making her wait as long as three days to use the bathroom and forcing her to dress up as a Girl Scout when they had sex.

However on day two of the R. Kelly trial the defense got to take a poke at a pregnant Ms. Pace by accusing her of being a stalker that broke into Robert Kelly’s house, and a child that lied to her mother. A tearful Jerhonda Pace read a journal entry from the day she left R. Kelly reading, “I went to Rob’s house and Rob called me a silly b****. He slapped me three times and said if I lie to him again it’s not going to be an open hand next time. He spit in my face and mouth. He choked me during an argument. I had sex with him. I had oral sex with him. Then I became fed up with him and came home and confessed.”

In other R. Kelly trial news according to the Brooklyn Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez addressed Kelly’s alleged union with Aaliyah in 1994, when he was 27 and she was 15. Melendez said prosecutors believe that R. Kelly had learned that Aaliyah had become pregnant and that he was the father of the unborn child. He then allegedly orchestrated a plan to marry the underage singer so she could avoid testifying against him in court.

