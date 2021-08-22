Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like Wendy Williams has been enjoying her hot girl summer and is ready to slide into taken girl fall!

The 57-year-old talk show host took to Instagram on Saturday (August 21) to post a semi-blurry selfie while subtly introducing fans and followers to the mystery man that she’s now calling her boyfriend.

“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote as the photo’s caption, adding, “Even my boyfriend,” with a nod to the new man in her life.

The picture was a selfie shot of her and her new beau as they sat in her car and although we can’t get a great look at the new couple’s faces, it’s hard to miss Wendy’s huge smile, even in a blury image.

Check out the flick below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS2_G3gN47c/

After following Wendy through her tumultuous divorce from her ex-husband and as she picked up the pieces and put herself back on the market to date again, fans were shocked but extremely happy for Wendy’s newfound love interest and took to the comment section to sing her praises and express their happiness with the talk show queen.

“Congratulations! Well done Moma ,” Wendy’s good friend and Real Housewives of Potomac star, Karen Huger, wrote in Wendy’s comment section while singer and former reality star, Tamar Braxton, left an array of heart and fire emojis expressing her joy for Wendy as well.

Wendy’s fans also gave the talk show host an earful as well, with one commenting “BOYFRIEND?! Girl let me sit patiently for you to return to the Purple chair! ” and another using Wendy’s classic phrase on her, writing, “Dippin’ it and doin’ it! .” We know that’s right!

Wendy Williams is currently on hiatus from her daily talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, so we’ll have to wait until the show’s return this fall for all the deets on her new relationship and her new man. Until then, we’re so happy to see Wendy “dippin and doin it!”

