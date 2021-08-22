Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

21 year old, Dallas, Texas native, Sha’Carri Richardson was tagged Flo Jo 20 after stating that ‘she’s that girl’ after dominating her first Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon winning the women’s 100m finals with a time of 10.86. Sha’Carri Richardson then missed the Tokyo Olympics after USA Track & Field announced its full roster of athletes, revealing that she has not been selected as a member of the 4×100 relay team after being disqualified from the individual events due to marijuana usage.

The Olympic’s are over Flo Jo’s record was broken but not by Richardson, but sports fans around the world were waiting here in America to see Sha’Carri Richardson get down in the starting block to run against the ladies that went in the Olympic History books this past summer in the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Unfortunately we didn’t see a woulda, coulda, shoulda but an OH DAMN, as Sha’Carri Richardson came in last.

Sha’Carri Richardson finished last in a field of nine runners in the 100 meters and withdrew from the 200 meters at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Her time of 11.14 seconds in the 100 was well behind winner Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic gold medalist from Jamaica who clocked 10.54 seconds for the second-fastest women’s time in history.

According to Sha’Carri Richardson after her last place finish:

“It was a great return back to the sport,” “I wanted to be able to come and perform having a month off. … Not upset at myself at all. This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of…Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s— you want, ’cause I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever. And can’t nobody ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet. Period.”

Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes Last in 100 meters was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

