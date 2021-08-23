Sha’Carri Richarson has stirred up social media once again over the weekend after coming in last place in the recent 100 M race. Many people felt like she’s gotten cocky and verbally attacked her online and the other half was very supportive of her for even competing. Rock-T gives his opinion and shares why he’s team Sha’Carri but she needs to make some adjustments.
Lastly, happy heavenly birthday to Kobe Bryant who would’ve been 43 years old today.
Here’s Rock-T’s Sports Advice To Sha’Carri Richardson After Finishing In Last Place [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com