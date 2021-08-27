Lizzo On The ‘Rumors,’ Support From Black Men + More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

You thought Lizzo hadn’t heard all the rumors? Since the release of her brand new song with Cardi B, the Houston native and Grammy Award-winner has heard it all and is once more having to relish in her confidence of being a Black woman who is healthy and comfortable in her skin, regardless if she doesn’t fit atypical beauty standards.

Checking in with Good Morning H-Town, Lizzo is grateful for the support from the likes of T.I. (“How many big words did he use, how many syllables?”) and Offset when it comes to criticism but she’s still going to be her regardless.

“I think it’s incredible,” Lizzo says. “I represent something that hasn’t really been seen in the media in this way as a proudly fat Black woman and I’m sexy and I’m a sex symbol and I’m confident. I’ve put myself up to be criticized and be hated on and be hated. I did it fearlessly knowing I would be hated on and to receive support from Black men is especially incredible to me. I hope it’s bigger than me, no pun intended. I hope people can keep that same energy with people who don’t look like me.

“I don’t do this for me. I do this because God is using me as a vessel to give people representation so we’re having conversations where women are treated differently and not treated wrongly because of the way they look or the way they choose to act. So if I can be a conversation starter? Great. I’m grateful for the support and I want people to keep that same energy with every women they know or women they don’t know. You see a woman who is big and Black and confident? Don’t shut her down. Let her be confident and mind your f*cking business, you know?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lizzo breaks down her love for Cardi and what led the two to finally collaborating on the single, what Drake really told her after the song was out, her favorite things about Houston and coming back home plus … she gives us a mean freestyle? Watch the full interview up top!

