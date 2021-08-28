News
Now That SCOTUS Has Ended The Eviction Moratorium, What Do Black Families Need To Know?

Know and understand your state's landlord-tenant laws. Even though they vary by state, most give you some basic protections under the law.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted to block the Biden’s administration Eviction Moratorium late Thursday, ending a temporary ban on evictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision will allow renters to resume evictions, putting 3.5 million Americans at risk of being put out of their homes. In the decision, the courts stated, “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.” Although the three liberal justices dissented, the ruling was on the side of the Republican-leaning judges and now Americans could be dealing with the consequences.

The temporary Eviction Moratorium still wasn’t enough to keep some families out of their homes. In June Congress approved $46 billion in rental assistance aid to help with struggle families on the verge of eviction. But, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, nearly half of all states and more than 100 cities have spent less than 5% of their rental-assistance allocations, and 15 states had spent less than 2% of their funds. It was also estimated that 6.5 million families need renters insurance. After that SCOTUS decision, many families are now wondering what to do next.

The Biden Administration is calling on state and local officials to immediately distribute the ‘Emergency Rental Assistance’ funds provided by Congress. They are also asking state and local jurisdictions to only allow evictions after landlords and tenants have sought Emergency Rental Assistance funds. HUD pledges to continue to use every tool at its disposal to protect those people whose health and well-being are in jeopardy due to the decision of the Supreme Court.

What Do Black Families Need To Know?

Eviction Labs did a study on the gender and race/ethnicity of individuals facing eviction based on names and addresses. They found that black renters face eviction at twice the rate of white renters in the U.S. They also concluded the risk of eviction is higher for black women than any other race or gender. These effects can be disastrous to a family. They lead to homelessness, mental and physical health problems; as well affect employment. Here are few things you need to know.

Know and understand your state’s landlord-tenant laws. Even though they vary by state, most give you some basic protections under the law.

  • Call your landlord and inquire about rental assistance allocations
  • Call your local congressman or woman and inquire about rental assistance allocations.
  • Landlords must provide access to the property at the agreed possession date
  • Landlords cannot enter the premises without notice unless it’s an emergency.
  • Landlords must maintain the property while you are a tenant.
  • Read your lease agreement. Pay attention to your lease terms, utilities, late fees, and tenant responsibilities.
  • Call your landlord and inquire about rental assistance allocations
  • Call your local congressman or woman and inquire about rental assistance allocations.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Now That SCOTUS Has Ended The Eviction Moratorium, What Do Black Families Need To Know?  was originally published on newsone.com

