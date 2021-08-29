Saweetie Shows Us How To Stay Cool In The Summer Heat While Showing Off Her Bikini Body

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If there’s anybody that’s been enjoying their summer it’s definitely Saweetie! From her Freaknik themed birthday party earlier this summer to her fabulous Parisian vacation to her most recent McDonalds collaboration and everything in between, our good sis has been living it up and has been looking amazing while doing it!

This week, the 28-year-old rapper took a break from society and treated herself to a luxurious island getaway where she wore nothing but her beautiful smile and sexy bikinis all week long, making us think twice about picking up another Saweetie meal. She captured everything for us at home by sharing snippets of her tropical getaway on Instagram and got our pulses racing when she showed us how she stays cool in the summer heat.

While taking a dip in the crystal-clear ocean, the “Best Friends” rapper uploaded a series of steamy photos as she wore a teeny tiny, sky blue two-piece bikini. At first, she wore her platinum blonde locks in straight back, cornrow-style braids before switching it up and letting her hair be wild and free in the beach breeze. The photo set included another shot of the rapper standing almost waist-deep in the ocean while pouring a glass of champagne on herself while another shot showed the beauty rocking a white, patterned bikini, oversized straw hat, and cut off denim shorts. In this shot, she showed us how she stays cool out of the water as she poured an entire water bottle on herself, giving us major bikini model vibes.

“Off the grid,” she captioned the sexy Instagram photo set. Check out the pics below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTGN8NfMX8q/

In another IG post, Saweetie showed off her toned backside as she gave us her best her island dance moves while having fun in the sun. “dale mamiiii #laprettypresidenté” she captioned the fun video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTC5IvWg08H/

Luxury vacation Saweetie has got to be my favorite Saweetie!

Meanwhile, rumors of Saweetie’s reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, have started circulating after an article hit social media claiming that the two were rekindling their flame and spending time together in New York. However, in spite of the article’s reports, the self-proclaimed Icy Girl took to Twitter to clear up those claims, letting fans know that the article is completely false. She retweeted the article calling it a “pinocchio a** article,” before getting back to her Saweetie meal and island vacay.

We know that’s right!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

