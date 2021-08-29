T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Opens Up About Not Liking Her 4c Hair Texture: ‘It’s So Much To Deal With’

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris got vulnerable on social media on Friday (August 27) when she opened up about her struggles and dislike for her own hair texture, a texture that’s similar to her father’s. She took to Twitter to share her thoughts with her followers, telling the world how much she does not like dealing with her 4c hair, saying that it’s a hair type that’s not “appreciated or uplifted as much as other textures.”

“i hate to say/admit it, buttttt ): i’m so sad that i have my dad’s hair texture ):,” she Tweeted. “sad because it’s so much to deal with/ manage ugh. sad because i feel like it just doesn’t fit me nor is this texture one that’s appreciated or uplifted as much as the other hair textures.”

She then doubled down on her sentiment and continued with a follow-up Tweet that read, “anytime i see someone with type 4 hair, i ALWAYS compliment them because i know how it feels to genuinely NOT like your hair/texture. i never want anyone to feel like that. it looks soooo bomb on other people, but me? yeah no.”

After her tweets went viral, Deyjah’s followers immediately came to the 20-year-old’s aid, with some tweeting their words of support by revealing that they felt the same way about their type 4 hair. “Girl felt this WHOLE TWEET,” one Twitter user wrote in agreement to which Deyjah replied, “i hate that you can relate to the feeling smh. it’s truly not a good feeling.”

But then, there were other Twitter users who shared their words of encouragement to Deyjah, sharing tips and inspiration on how they’ve come to love their 4c hair and made it work for them. “It took years for me to appreciate my hair texture and love my hair,” the Twitter user wrote. “Summer time plus humidity makes styling it hell. Instead of forcing it, I learned my hair, what works, and what doesn’t. It’s work, but I promise it’s worth it.”

And still, there were others who criticized Deyjah for opening up about hair story, to which Deyjah replied saying she’s focusing on the positive comments rather than the negative ones. “i’m actually focusing on the uplifting/positive comments as opposed to the negative or derogatory comments,” she wrote. “the tweet was only about/to myself, but i was OPEN about how i feel because i knew others might possibly be able to relate…. and some of them did.”

Beauties, every Black hair texture is beautiful, no matter how curly, kinky, or coiled it might be. And while we love Dejyah’s transparency and honesty, we hope that she comes to love her natural hair just the way it is!

What do you think about Deyjah’s feelings towards her 4c hair?

Don’t miss…

It’s Not A Question If T.I. Is A Concerned Father, It’s That His Concern Is Rooted In Misogyny

New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen Exams. T.I., You Paying Attention?

T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Opens Up About Not Liking Her 4c Hair Texture: ‘It’s So Much To Deal With’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: