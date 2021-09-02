News
There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On Women Seeking Abortions

Karen mode has now been activated in Texas.

Young woman looking through binoculars, on sailboat, Dodecanese, Greece

Source: imageBROKER/Moritz Wolf / Getty

Someone has created a website that allows you to send an anonymous tip if they believe a woman in Texas is trying to get an abortion.

The website, called profilewhistleblower.com, popped up on the radar of Twitter users after the controversial Senate Bill 8 (SB8), “Texas Heartbeat Act,” went into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court voting to uphold it. It was registered privately on June 7 through domainproxy.com and is simplistic in its build with two buttons: one to join the team and the other to send an anonymous tip.

If you are sending a tip, the site asks users questions about their involvement in the pro-life movement and how they want to help enforce the law. The site also asks if there is an abortion provider in your city. Once the user fills out information about potential violations, a team member from the site will contact you about the claim. The site also has a full description of the “Texas Heartbeat Act” as it was written by lawmakers.

The law, which went into effect on Wednesday, outlaws abortions after six weeks or when the fetal heartbeat is detected. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. SB8 will certainly ban most abortions in Texas, but will only be enforced in civil courts through lawsuits against those who provide or help provide abortion services. This means a person can file a lawsuit if abortions happen and possibly win up to $10,000 if that lawsuit succeeds. Lawsuits can be filed against a doctor, a nurse, a driver, or anyone present with a woman getting an abortion.

Many Texans are pushing back on the law and saying it puts the courts and legislation above women’s rights to privacy as well as their choice over their bodies. Patients normally keep medical information private in civil lawsuits, but the new law undermines this idea entirely. Pro-choice groups in Texas are fighting the law in court, but as of now, the abortion ban is here to stay. As long as the ban stays, websites like profilewhistleblower.com will use it as an excuse to help persecute women for their right to choose.

The majority of Americans want to keep abortion legal. According to a poll by Marist, 77% say the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade.

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On Women Seeking Abortions  was originally published on newsone.com

