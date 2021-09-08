National News
Will George Barnhill Be Next Georgia DA Indicted? Ahmaud Arbery Case Investigation Is Still Open

The Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney justified the shooting and criminalized Arbery over his own death while concealing the kind of conflict of interest that got another Georgia prosecutor indicted and arrested.

Men Charged With The Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Arraigned In Georgia

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

If deaths truly come in threes, then a district attorney in Georgia who “justified” the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery as the case’s lead prosecutor could soon join two other DAs in the state who were recently criminally indicted, effectively killing all of their legal careers.

George Barnhill, Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney, took over the case last year after then-Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused herself because Gregory McMichael, one of Arbery’s accused murderers, was an investigator in her office until he retired in 2019.

A conflict of interest

But Barnhill — who had a similar conflict of interest that he kept concealed — immediately defended Johnson’s decision against criminally charging McMichael and his son, Travis, who, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were recorded on video trapping the 21-year-old Black man with their vehicles before shooting him dead in the street as he was out for a routine jog in the town of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. Without hesitation, Barnhill decided that Arbery was a “criminal suspect” whose shooting was “perfectly legal” in Georgia.

“It appears Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and (William Bryan) were following, in ‘hot pursuit,’ a burglary suspect, with solid firsthand probable cause, in their neighborhood, and asking/telling him to stop,” Barnhill wrote in a letter sent to Brunswick authorities. “It appears their intent was to stop and hold this criminal suspect until law enforcement arrived. Under Georgia law, this is perfectly legal.”

But after it was revealed that Barnhill’s son worked in Johnson’s office alongside Gregory McMichael, calls grew for him to recuse himself, including an online petition demanding he be disbarred that garnered more than 1 million signatures. Barnhill ultimately recused himself, suggesting in a letter to Captain Tom Jump of the Glynn County Police Department that he still doubted whether there was “sufficient evidence on which to make a Grand Jury presentation.”

(For perspective’s sake, Bryan told investigators that Travis McMichael called Arbery a “f**king ni**er” after shooting the jogger three times at close range with a shotgun. The McMichaels were finally arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. Bryan met the same fate two weeks later. Testimony from a bond hearing confirmed the three suspects frequently exchanged text messages replete with racist slurs. Citing phone records, a judge said Bryan also used the N-word and other racial slurs frequently. Jail phone records also revealed Gregory McMichael downplayed the broad day killing as a virtue and not an immoral act, asking, “You’ve heard the saying that no good deed goes unpunished?”)

Georgia AG investigating

As a result, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr in May of last year opened up an investigation into the handling of Arbery’s case. Without calling Barnhill by his name, Carr referenced “the conduct of the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Judicial Circuits.”

Carr said that “many questions and concerns have arisen regarding, among other things, the communications between and actions taken by the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Circuits.”

Jackie Johnson indicted

Fast-forward to last week and a grand jury returned an indictment against Johnson for one felony count of violating her oath of office and one misdemeanor count of hindering a law enforcement officer. Johnson was arrested on Wednesday.

During a press conference last week after Johnson was indicted, attorneys representing Arbery’s mother suggested that Barnhill could be next.

Is George Barnhill next?

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said there was not “a concrete timeline” for Barnhill to possibly be indicted. However, he explained that he saw criminal charges “as the next step in accountability” as the investigation continues.

“George Barnhill withheld material information,” Merritt said before adding later that the Waycross DA “began to advise [Johnson] about ways her friend and former employee [McMichael] could avoid accountability.”

Merritt, a candidate for attorney general in Texas, said Barnhill “accepted the responsibility of taking over the investigation knowing he had a dog in the fight.”

Merritt said the door for Barnhill to still be indicted was still open “as long as the grand jury’s convened,” which he said means there’s still a chance he could be charged.

Merritt said he had filed a parallel civil suit against Barnhill and Johnson and that Carr has been consulting with his office about that lawsuit, suggesting that the AG’s investigation is far from over.

Men Charged With Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Appear In Brunswick Court

Wanda Cooper, left, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, and attorney Lee Merritt, talks with the media outside the Glynn County courthouse after a court appearance by Gregory and Travis McMichael, two suspects in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, on June 4, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia. | Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represents Arbery’s family, echoed Merritt’s sentiments at the press conference on Friday.

“It seems to lend itself to some conspiracy between Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill and that is something that had to be answered,” Crump said.

He said that was important because “far too often DAs have put their fingers on the scales of justice where you have Black victims killed by white hands.”

Crump said he was looking to set a precedent for prosecutors to be held accountable.

“We look forward to making sure that Barnhill is also investigated thoroughly and we have justice for this family on all levels,” Crump said.

DA Mark Jones indicted

Unrelated to Arbery’s case, Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones was indicted on Tuesday for trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

Jones’ indictment suggested that Georgia authorities were taking Crump’s demands for prosecutorial accountability seriously.

There is one former Georgia district attorney who was involved in the Arbery case and has managed to avoid any criminal scrutiny. Joyette Holmes, a Black woman Republican who is the former district attorney in Cobb County and former judge who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to take over prosecuting the case, was one of five district attorneys in Georgia to lose their bids for re-election last year. In July, Kemp appointed Holmes to the Georgia State Board for the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The trial for Arbery’s murder is scheduled to begin next month in Glynn County, which has recently seen a surge of COVID-19 infections, which could potentially delay the court case.

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Feb. 23, 2021 Originally published: May 26, 2020 The killing of Ahmaud Arbery was seemingly covered up twice: once by his accused murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, and once by the subsequent high-profile deaths of other unarmed Black people to the hands of preventable police violence. But taken together, the deaths of Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd -- in that order -- have changed the world amid ongoing protests for criminal justice reform and heightened awareness of white supremacy. One year later, ahead of the pending murder trial, Arbery's mother refuses chooses to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constituion in an interview published Monday. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020, have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. Even before video footage of the shooting leaked on social media, the imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting -- father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael racially profiled Arbery as a burglar, got their guns, hopped in their truck, trapped him and shot him in the middle of a road in broad daylight -- harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting has resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case has been the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

