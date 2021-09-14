CLOSE
In today’s episode, Lincoln talks about the top news from the tri-state and across the world.
- Lincoln Ware Rewind: CPS Requiring Staff to Be Vaccinated
- Detroit Couple Of 22 Years Leave Behind 7 Children After Dying Hours Apart From COVID
- R.I.P. Comedian and ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald Has Passed Away at Age 61
- Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin’s Friend Had Swollen Testicles Because Of The Vaccine [WATCH]
- 5th Anti-Vax Right-Wing Radio Host Dies Of COVID-19 In The Past 6 Weeks
- Gary’s Tea: Don’t Let Your Baby Daddy Block Your Blessings, It’s Step Daddy Season! [WATCH]
- Auntie Knows Best! Octavia Spencer Warns Britney Spears To Get A Prenup Under Her Engagement Instagram Post
- Lewis Hamilton Bought His Met Gala Table To Share With Young Black Designers
- Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless High Speed Chase
- Classes Go on at Canal Winchester HS Despite Threats
