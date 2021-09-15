Idris Elba To Return In Netflix’s ‘Luther’ Feature Film

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

He’s back. Idris Elba aka Stringer Bell will be reprising his role as the titular character in Netflix’s forthcoming Luther feature film.

The renowned British actor has portrayed the brooding and enigmatic but effective DCI John Luther in fives series (aka “seasons” across the pond) for BBC. The critically acclaimed psychological crime drama has been a fan favorite since it premiered in 2010 and its fifth series concluded in late 2019. Rumors of a movie have been floating ever since.

Deadline reports that Elba will be joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis in the film, which will be directed by Jamie Payne and be scripted by series writer and creator Neil Cross. Reportedly, the movie is being touted as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga.”

Netflix will be producing the film with the BBC. Last year, the BBC’s Diversity Chief Miranda Wayland stirred some controversy when she noted that the Luther series wasn’t “Black enough.” In context, Wayland was saying that the character didn’t come across as very diverse. But series Cross, who is white, told the Daily Mail, “It would have been an act of tremendous arrogance for me to try to write a black character. We would have ended up with a slightly embarrassed, ignorant, middle-class, white writer’s idea of a black character.”

Facts.

There is no release date for the Luther film, yet. In 2012, Elba won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Series, Mini-Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his portrayal.

