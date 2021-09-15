News
Bodycam Video Of Robert Anderson’s Police Shooting Shows Cops Cared Little For His Mental Health

Four or five officers shooting tasers that day could have saved his life, but instead a Black man with mental health issues is vilified and gone forever.

robert anderson police shooting

Source: Del Norte Sheriff’s Office (CA) / Youtube

The Del Norte Sheriff’s Office has released the video of last month’s shooting death of Robert Anderson at the hands of Del Norte Police in California.

Anderson was shot and killed on August 25 after police responded to a call about a Black man holding a knife and walking in traffic near Parkway Drive and Sherwood Lane. Police posted two videos of the incident on their YouTube page.

The first video begins as police arrive on the scene. An officer, who was already on the scene, calmly talks with Anderson and it seems he has deescalated the situation. One officer explains to the arriving officers that Anderson has put the large kitchen knife in his pocket, but wouldn’t drop it when asked. Officers continue to press Anderson about the knife until he drops it in the dirt, but his mental state is not intact.

Barefoot and fidgeting, Anderson rambled on about being lied to and how they were living in the Matrix. Police continue to ask him to move away from the knife. At each ask, he would become visibly more agitated.

Anderson then directs his attention at a female bystander on the scene who appears to have had a relationship with him. He continues his rant about coming cleaning and understanding who controls the police. Mentally this man was broken, it’s pretty clear in the video.

Anderson then reaches down for the knife and charges at the police. You can hear screams as multiple officers shoot Anderson in the back. It is not clear from the video if any officers were in front of Anderson, but the video does show most of the officers, if not all, put bullets into his back.

It’s also not clear if Anderson was charging for the woman or trying to run away, though police accounts say he was charging after the woman.

Robert Anderson was mentally ill. Deadly force was used before any officers thought about his mental health. They didn’t look to talk him down and they didn’t try to change or help his mental state. Many people of color take issue with this because we’ve seen time and time again, police use other means besides deadly force to subdue a person who is having a mental breakdown. Robert Anderson needed help, not a bullet. Four or five officers shooting tasers that day could have saved his life, but instead a Black man with mental health issues is vilified and gone forever.

Officers involved in the shooting are being investigated by the California Highway Patrol’s Northern Division Critical Incident Investigation Team.

CLICK HERE to watch the full video. CLICK HERE to watch a second body cam.

The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter.

