Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The pot is full with some very hot celebrity gossip for today’s “Gary’s Tea” update, featuring news on Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s upcoming multimillion-dollar vacation at sea and Gabrielle Union getting real on the topic of infidelity following her 2013 “break baby” controversy with current husband Dwyane Wade.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although they’re a happily married couple raising a forward-thinking family today, Gabby confirmed that getting past the betrayal she felt after finding out Dwyane was not only having a child outside the relationship but also was more fertile than her caused a pain that felt indescribable for almost a decade.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full story on how Gabby and Dwyane worked past the pain by listening to today’s “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Finally Opens Up About Dwyane Wade’s “Break Baby” [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: