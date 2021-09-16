Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Toni Braxton continues to give us a run for our money. This time the award-winning singer traded in her thong bikini for a multicolored Christopher Rogers frock from his latest collection.

In a post to the designers Instagram page he wrote, “ The mother, icon, and fellow Libra, @tonibraxton in Look 40 from Collection 007 — a heavy silk crepe colorblocked fantasy. #JusticeForLibra ”

Braxton looks radiant in everything she wears, but the combination of her timeless beauty partnered with this amazing color blocked dress, took her to yet another level of fabulosity. It looks like the only accessory the 53-year-old mother of 2 needed was her blonde buzz cut.

Christopher Rogers is known for his colorful design aesthetic. Earlier this year, the designer released a capsule collection with Target that showed off a vibrant medley of colors and patterns. From florals to bold stripes, the CR X Target line gave us exactly what we needed for the summer.

This has been a great year for the designer. In addition to his collection with Target, Rogers had another win when Beyonce was spied wearing a pair of his pants during a night out with her husband. But let’s not forget he kicked off his year dressing Madam Vice President for the inauguration. It’s clear that Christopher Rogers designs clothing for bold, modern-day boss ladies.

DON’T MISS…

Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini

Regina King Dazzles In Christopher John Rogers Gown At The CDGA Awards

Christopher John Rogers Is The Latest Designer To Have A Capsule Collection With Target

Toni Braxton Gives Us Lewks In A Vibrant Christopher Rogers Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: