Angela Bassett’s Wax Figure Leaves Fans Shook!

Angela Bassett’s beauty is timeless and now it’s been officially captured permanently for years to come. This week, Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles revealed its latest wax figure of the 63-year-old actress and the results are breathtaking! The 9-1-1 star took to Instagram to share a flick of her standing next to the new wax figure and fans were shocked at how accurate the figure was, with many thinking they were seeing double!

Dressed in a blushing pink jumpsuit, the veteran actress shared her first look at the new wax figure on Instagram. “Oh Lord, I’m a twin,” she exclaimed when she first saw the figure. “Hey me! Oh my God, it looks so lifelike!” she continued before admiring the wax figure’s glam including the toenail polish, eyes, and everything in between.

Angela then posted a selfie with her wax figure twin with a caption that read, “Seeing double ,” just further confuse us all.

Angela wasn’t the only one shocked by how accurate the wax figure looked as fans flooded her IG comments with utter disbelief. “Ok, that’s cray. I legit can’t tell,” one fan commented while another said, “This is the MOST accurate wax figure! They really did you justice .”

Fellow actress Viola Davis also commented on the accuracy of the figure, writing “AMAZING!!!!!!!!! WOW!!! ” while Roots member Questlove wrote, “Just wow.”

They really nailed it!

Meeting her wax figure twin isn’t the only thing the Black Panther actress has been up to lately as she’s set to appear in a special birthday surprise for Jada Pinkett-Smith in Red Table Talk this coming week. She’ll join Mariah Carey, George Clooney, and the show’s co-hosts, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, in a very special 50th celebration for Jada. A sneak peek of the upcoming episode was released with Jada’s mother giving a preview of what’s to come in the episode. “You’re invited to Jada’s 50th surprise birthday party,” she said. “Superstars, precious gifts… it’s an unforgettable celebration, Red Table style.” Catch Angela in the episode this Wednesday, September 22 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Facebook Watch.

