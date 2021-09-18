Yung Miami Is ‘Ready For More’ In The Fashion World

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, the fashion girls were out for Marcell Von Berlin’s fashion show in Los Angeles and serves nothing but looks and beautiful faces all night long. Among those in attendance was The City Girls’ Yung Miami, who popped out in a stunning hot pink look that had onlookers swooning all night long.

For the event, Yung Miami rocked a matching hot pink, blazer and slacks suit that, although oversized, fit the rapper to perfection. The look was appropriately designed by Marcell Von Berlin and styled by Miami’s longtime stylist, Bryon Javar. The pink suit featured sequins throughout with Miami opting for the no-shirt underneath look, showing off subtle yet sexy cleavage for the festivities.

She paired the look with a shiny, silver handbag, minimal jewelry, and makeup, and wore her hair in a bone-straight, asymmetrical bob that was parted over to one side. Check out the look below.

“She’s really becoming a fashion girl,” one fan commented on the photo, and we have to agree because our good sis looks absolutely stunning!

The “Act Up” rapper also shared the look to her own Instagram page, posting a few photos from the night including one with Toni and Tamar Braxton from inside the event.

“ ,” Miami captioned the picture that was shared to her IG page. “Whew!!!!! One of my favorites thus far,” stylist Bryon Javar commented on the photo carousel, seemingly admiring his work. Stepping up my fashion thank you @marcellvonberlin for having me,” Miami captioned the picture that was shared to her IG page. “Whew!!!!! One of my favorites thus far,” stylist Bryon Javar commented on the photo carousel, seemingly admiring his work.

This is just the beginning of Yung Miami’s venture into the fashion world, as she told NYLON during the event that she’s ready for more. “The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe and I’m obsessed with Marcell,” she said. “I’m so excited to work with him in the future and I’d love to walk in the show next year.”

Yung Miami Is ‘Ready For More’ In The Fashion World was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: