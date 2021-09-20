Baltimore Raven’s Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams With Omar’s Whistle

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland Brown’s fans hate the Baltimore Ravens however nobody can hate on how the Baltimore Raven’s paid tribute to actor Michael K. Williams during the pre-game introductions.

OMAR IS COMING!!

Michael K. Williams played the character Omar, on the HBO award winning series ‘The Wire’ that was about, filmed as well as incorporated actors from Baltimore. Micheal K. Williams character Omar was the villain on The Wire that we all loved to hate and when ever he was about to show up on the block you heard that eerie whistle before you heard people start calling out that the shot gun toting ‘Omar is coming’.

To pay tribute to the icon character of Baltimore, The Baltimore Ravens brought out the team after that iconic whistle went off and the crowd went wild.

54 year old Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Williamsburg home in New York from an alleged overdose.

Take a look at the Michael K. Williams tribute by the Baltimore Ravens below.

