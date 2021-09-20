Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

54 year old Michael K. Williams may have left this earthly world, after being found dead weeks ago from an alleged overdose, in the physical on September 6, 2021 his spirit still remains here and the 2021 Emmy Awards made sure that his presence was known, with actress Kerry Washington paying tribute to him on the Emmy stage and ‘The Crown’ star Tobias Menzies dedicating his Emmy to the late actor.

Tobias Menzies wasn’t at the Emmy’s in the physical to accept his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Netflix’s royal drama however Menzies felt it proper to dedicate his award to another nominee Michael K. Williams for his performance in Lovecraft Country via Twitter.

Michael K. Williams was best known for his role as Omar on the HBO award winning series ‘The Wire’ as well as Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, When They See Us, Bessie, Inherent Vice, Gone Baby Gone, The Purge: Anarchy, and 12 Years a Slave.

Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy to Michael K. Williams was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: